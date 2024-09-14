Dirk Nowitzki Confident Mavs Can Make Another Playoff Run
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since Dirk Nowitzki and his veteran supporting cast raised the organization's first and only banner in 2011. Although they lost to the Boston Celtics in a mostly uncompetitive series last season, it gave the franchise hope for the future.
Dirk Nowitzki recently spoke to local Dallas media at his annual charity tennis event and was asked about his expectations for the 2024-25 Mavericks. And he believes this can be a strong group.
"[I think] there's some depth issues on the wing even with Klay [Thompson] and [Naji] Marshall coming in," Nowitzki started. "The younger guys should've gotten better, worked harder over the summer... Adding Klay, one of the best shooters the game has ever seen, should give Luka [Doncic] and Kyrie [Irving] freedom on the ball. I really think we have a great, deep team... If we stay healthy, I think we can make a long run again."
Nowitzki seems confident the Mavericks could return to The Finals if everything goes as expected. Dereck Lively II should take a big jump heading into next season after proving to be invaluable last season. Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world and has a quality co-star in Kyrie Irving. Adding shooting around them with Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall, and the Mavs look better on paper than they did last season.
Health will be a big factor, though, as Nowitzki pointed out. Irving played in just 58 games last season, Lively played 55, and Doncic was banged up throughout the postseason. As we saw with the Memphis Grizzlies last year, any expectations can go out the window if a team doesn't stay healthy.
