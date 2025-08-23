Can Klay Thompson bounce back for Mavericks this season?
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson is going into his second season with the team, but the future Hall-of-Famer is fading into the background.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Thompson as the team's biggest faller going into the 2025-26 season.
"The reduced mobility and struggles to create space that plagued the final year of Thompson's tenure with the Golden State Warriors intensified during his first season with the Mavs. Though he still shot 39.1 percent from deep, his 18.4 points per 36 minutes was his lowest mark since 2012-13," Hughes wrote.
"Combined with further defensive slippage, Thompson looked very much like a 34-year-old with a devastating injury history.
"Aging trajectories like that don't tend to reverse course."
Klay Thompson slipping for Mavs
Thompson's dip in production is expected to continue in the upcoming season as he gets a year older and Cooper Flagg enters the mix.
Flagg's offensive game should eliminate some of that responsibility from Thompson, giving the 2011 draft pick a bit of a different role going into the season.
This doesn't mean Thompson will completely fall off the map, but his impact isn't going to be as strong as it has been in the past. He has been a top-tier player for over a decade with the Golden State Warriors, winning four championships and advancing to six NBA Finals in the process.
However, Thompson will turn 36 in February and he will have to re-invent himself in order to have a future in Dallas and the NBA.
Thompson could still bounce back and have a strong season for the Mavs, but he has to be willing to adapt to his new role and surroundings with the team.
Thompson and the Mavs have a few more weeks off before returning to the practice facility for training camp at the end of next month.
