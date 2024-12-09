Dallas Basketball

Chris Paul Passes Mavericks' Coach Jason Kidd in All-Time Assists

CP3 moved up the assist leaderboard on Sunday night

Austin Veazey

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) is recognized after moving into second place on the all-time assist leaders list in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had been in sole possession of second place on the all-time assist leaderboard for over a decade, sitting with 12,091 assists in his career. He was finally passed over on Sunday night to move into third.

Chris Paul, now playing for the Mavericks' in-state rival San Antonio Spurs, found Victor Wembanyama open for a three on an inbounds in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans to move past Kidd.

Kidd's statistics are pretty even between his time with the Mavericks and the New Jersey Nets, with 4,620 of his assists coming with the Nets and 4,211 with the Mavs. Paul's are mostly split between the New Orleans Hornets and LA Clippers.

Paul still has a long way to go to catch John Stockton for first place, a mark that is probably unreachable. Stockton finished his career with 15,806 assists, meaning CP3 would have to average his current number of 8.5 APG for another 437 games, or a little over five seasons. Given he'll turn 40 years old this season, that seems unlikely.

