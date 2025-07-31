Dallas Basketball

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks featured in NBA 2K26 trailer

The Mavericks rookie is making waves before even setting foot on the floor.

Keenan Womack

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped rookies in NBA history after being the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. He had an outstanding one-and-done campaign with the Duke Blue Devils in which he led his team to the Final Four, along with winning National Player of the Year as a true freshman.

After a disastrous season defined by self-inflicted wounds, the Mavericks lucked into the top pick, selecting the Duke superstar, around whom they plan to build for the future.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

After a tough debut in Las Vegas Summer League, Flagg showed fans and executives what his game could look like by scoring 31 points in his second appearance, doing so on 10-for-21 from the field and 3-for-9 from deep. The excitement for Flagg's rookie season has extended to even the world of NBA 2K, where he recently starred in one of its trailers.

The clip above, which shows a virtualized version of a thunderous dunk from the young phenom, is an indication of the level of buzz surrounding the impact that Flagg could have in his first NBA season. A two-way superstar with top-notch athleticism, Flagg is the type of player who could record highlight-level plays throughout his career.

Flagg had one of the most decorated high school careers in basketball history before heading to Duke, where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. In a solid draft class, he was the overwhelming top player, a high-motor terror on defense that can score in multiple ways on the offensive end as well.

The NBA regular season begins on October 21.

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

