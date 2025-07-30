Dallas Basketball

Mavericks unsuccessfully trying to change narrative around Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Dallas' front office continues to embarrass.

Keenan Womack

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison walks off the court before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison walks off the court before the game between the Dallas and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

As if the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap wasn't embarrassing enough, the way the franchise has handled the public relations since has been arguably worse. They continually trashed the superstar on the way out, leaking story after story about problems with his work ethic, his lack of physical fitness, and an attitude that the Mavericks brass perceived as non-competitive.

Of course, any rational basketball fan can see right through this smokescreen. Today, Marc J. Spears referenced that there are even more stories that Dallas has been sitting on that could further disparage the former Mavericks superstar who led them to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 seasons in 2024.

READ MORE: Draymond Green makes statement on new-look Luka Doncic, Mavericks trade

"I think for Dallas... you heard a lot of negative things. There probably is a lot of stuff that they're not saying. There are stories that I've heard that they're not saying," said the journalist speaking on ESPN's NBA Today.

Despite this report, it's clear that fans are tired of the smear campaign. Social media was rife with responses criticizing the franchise's constant attempts to justify its trade with the Lakers. Doncic, who will reportedly sign a four-year, $229 million extension with LA, has been the constant target of slander by this organization, to the embarrassment of many fans and media in the DFW area.

READ MORE: Analyst proposes controversial Mavericks trade idea for LeBron James

Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game once being traded to LA last season, and has made headlines recently for his body transformation so drastic that it landed him on the cover of Men's Health Magazine. While the Mavericks continue to focus on their former superstar, dragging him at any opportunity, Doncic is looking forward to a new season with the Lakers, surrounded by an upgraded roster.

READ MORE: The Anthony Davis reason for Mavericks choosing D'Angelo Russell over Chris Paul

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News