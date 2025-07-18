Cooper Flagg can help Mavericks become elite defensive team
The Dallas Mavericks are trying to build a team with defense as its primary identity.
Cooper Flagg, the team's No. 1 overall pick, will have to be part of that change in order for the Mavs to work.
Luckily for the Mavs, Flagg showed signs of elite defense in his two games at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Flagg showing signs of strong defense
"Coming into the 2024-25 college season, Flagg was heralded as an elite defensive prospect; the question marks revolved mostly around his offensive game. Those concerns were put to rest throughout the season when Flagg made significant strides as a creator on the offensive end. Even if Flagg isn't averaging 20 points per game in the NBA, he's going to make an impact on the defensive end as a rim protector and POA defender," CBS Sports contributor Cameron Salerno wrote.
"Flagg's upside as an All-NBA defender is evident. Again, it might not happen in his rookie season, but it would be shocking if he isn't on the All-Defensive Team within the next three seasons. His basketball IQ is off the charts, and he's going to make an impact immediately as a wing-stopper. The Mavericks organization and their fans should be satisfied with what they saw from Flagg, even though his summer league stint was short."
Flagg is a three-level scorer who can also make an impact as a defender.
While defense may not be Flagg's bread and butter, he can certainly help the Mavs become one of the better defensive teams in the NBA.
The Mavs have one final Summer League game taking place this weekend.
