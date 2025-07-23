Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving has strong opinions on stint with Brooklyn Nets

The outspoken Mavericks star got candid about the situation recently on stream.

Keenan Womack

Jan 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyrie Irving has always been a polarizing figure in basketball, despite the amount of success he has had on the court. He is a nine-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA performer, and a member of the 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, where he, along with LeBron James, played a major role in delivering the city's first-ever NBA Title after upsetting the 73-win Warriors.

In the face of all of the on-court success came a string of controversies in which Irving made enemies across the league, starting with his time in Boston, and continuing with both on-court and non-legal off-court issues until his arrival in Dallas in 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: The polarizing reason Kyrie Irving asked to be released by Brooklyn Nets

After former teammate Kevin Durant and former coach Steve Nash discussed their time in Brooklyn, Irving said he would talk about their comments on a live stream, which he did on Tuesday, saying the following regarding his decision to play for Brooklyn, and some of the regret that came with it.

"I waited for my [Kevin Durant] to get healthy, and now Brooklyn...I wish that we got to know them beforehand, because they wasn't [expletive] with me like that," Irving said. "That's just me, that's my perspective. Did they want me on the team? Sure, you could say that. But Kenny Atkinson wasn't [expletive] with me like that. The Nets didn't want me like that. They wanted KD, and that's my vantage point. This is the information that I gathered after I left. Again, this is not about Brooklyn, it's just about business."

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving reveals conversation with James Harden day before Nets-76ers trade

Never one to shy away from an opinion, Irving likely upset more people with these recent comments, re-igniting a feud with a franchise that has likely since moved on from the situation. Judging by responses on social media, many didn't take the comments well. If there is one thing fans can count on, however, it is that Irving will speak his mind when he feels like it, regardless of the fallout.

READ MORE: Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade named biggest NBA mistake of the decade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News