Cooper Flagg named Summer League winner for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg only needed two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League to prove that he is legit.
The No. 1 overall pick shined in Summer League in numerous areas, giving the Mavs confidence he can contribute right away to start his career in the NBA.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey listed Flagg as one of the winners of the Summer League showcase.
READ MORE: Two Mavericks point guards ranked closely on all-time NBA list
Flagg should be content with Summer League
"Anyone can have a bad shooting performance on any given night. And Flagg certainly had one against the Los Angeles Lakers, but his shot selection was fine and he impacted the game in plenty of other ways," Bailey wrote.
"Perhaps most importantly, he looked comfortable bringing the ball up the floor, despite several Lakers, including veteran Darius Bazley, clearly trying to rough him up a bit.
"In just one game, he proved capable of helping his team win with a wide-ranging skill set that will help him fit into the veteran-laden Mavericks regular-season roster.
"But he wasn't done there. In Flagg's second game in Vegas, he played a ferocious defense that included fellow rookies Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper (both of whom looked great on that end).
"The San Antonio Spurs stifled just about every other Mav, but Flagg went off for 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting. The rest of his team scored 38."
Flagg was far from perfect in his two games in Vegas, but he showed enough to give the Mavs what they wanted from him.
Flagg will have a chance to reflect from his Summer League experience and work on some aspects of his game during the offseason in hopes of being even more ready for his rookie year.
Flagg will now take some time off to get ready for training camp, which should begin in late September or early October.
READ MORE: NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes excited about Dallas Mavericks with Cooper Flagg
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter