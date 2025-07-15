Cooper Flagg's Summer League run should teach Mavericks a lot
Cooper Flagg is hanging up his sneakers after the first two games with the Dallas Mavericks in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The No. 1 overall pick showcased himself plenty to the Mavs in his two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno wrote about Flagg's shot selection during the two games and what the Mavs can take away from it.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks new addition has optimistic message for fans
Flagg shot similar with Duke and Mavs
"If you didn't watch Flagg's first game in the summer league and just checked the box score, it would be natural to be alarmed. However, his shot diet was similar to his time at Duke, where he improved significantly throughout the season on that end of the floor -- particularly in the post, where he frequently backed down smaller defenders to either get to the rim or shoot a mid-range jumper," Salerno wrote.
"In total, 26 of Flagg's 42 total field goal attempts in summer league were on jumpers, per Synergy."
The Mavs want to be able to get Flagg to the right spots on the floor in order to shoot and score.
It remains to be seen if what worked for Flagg at Duke will translate to the NBA, but all signs are pointing to that being the case.
The Mavs are back in action in the Summer League tomorrow night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.
READ MORE: Details revealed for Daniel Gafford's new contract with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter