Cooper Flagg’s trainer opens up after Mavericks pull him from Summer League
The Dallas Mavericks saw everything they needed to see from No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg during his stint at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Following two games, the Mavericks elected to shut down the promising rookie for the remainder of the exhibitions, allowing Flagg to shift his focus to what's next.
Flagg put up a dominant stat line in Dallas' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, totaling 31 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 31 minutes. He shot 10/21 from the field, 3/9 from three-point range, and 8/13 from the free-throw line, a big improvement from his debut.
Moving into the remainder of the summer, Flagg has already planned out his schedule ahead of training camp. His player development coach, Matt MacKenzie, recently laid out his upcoming plans.
Flagg will return to Dallas to work out at the practice facility. He'll head out to his home state of Maine in August for a basketball camp. Then the work will ramp up as the season draws closer.
"Cooper will head back to Dallas to get settled in and workout at the Mavs practice facility before heading to Maine in August for a couple weeks," MacKenzie said to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "He's headlining a basketball camp for a couple days, and we'll continue his training up there as he prepares looks ahead to the rookie transition program and the start of training camp."
The Mavericks are expecting big things out of Flagg during his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-9 forward is still just 18-years-old but he's got the potential to become a two-way threat at the professional level. Flagg will likely get some opportunities to handle the ball early in his career with point guard Kyrie Irving out until some point in 2026.
There's a lot of pressure on his shoulders but Flagg is built to rise above it.
