The Dallas Mavericks' Addition of Klay Thompson Is Underrated
Everyone will remember Klay Thompson as a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors' four-title dynasty, a perimeter sniper who is arguably the greatest catch-and-shoot player in NBA history. He was also a fantastic defender, using his size, length, and lateral quickness to crowd opposing players both on and off the ball.
Upon joining the Dallas Mavericks this offseason though, their title odds failed to increase, rising from +900 to +1100 after the signing, according to BetMGM. Clearly, the addition didn't move the needle for the oddsmakers.
Still, he is the all-time leader in points per game off the catch and has hit 42.4% of these shots in his career according to StatMamba. As a team last season, the Mavericks shot below the NBA average in three-point percentage at 36.0% and 37.2% on catch-and-shoot attempts from distance according to Synergy Sports. The benefits of adding a dynamic spot-up shooter to an offense that desperately needed it are obvious, but Thompson brings more to the table on the offensive end than just this particular skill.
There are other intriguing aspects to Thompson's presence on the floor with creators like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and their gravity with the ball in their hands. As mentioned in a previous article about Dallas' series with Minnesota and Boston, Dallas screened with multiple different players throughout last year, not just Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford.
Players like Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. would run guard-to-guard or wing-to-guard screens with Doncic before flaring out for shots, allowing him to make reads based on how the defense covered him. Should the defense have blitzed, he had an outlet pass to the perimeter to allow for either a shot or an attack on the closeout.
The problem was the inefficiency from three that the Mavericks role players displayed last year, which was at best frustrating, and at worst, game-defining. The aforementioned series against Boston proved that Dallas simply lacked the spot-up shooting required to be an NBA champion, amongst other issues with the roster.
Klay Thompson himself is an excellent screener, doing so often with Stephen Curry and other Warriors payers, all while being a knockdown shooter out of these sets. He also has gravity to him off the ball, as defenders in man have to stay with him regardless of whether or not he's involved in the action. Strong side or weak side, he has to be accounted for.
This was not the case with Dallas' shooters last year. The Celtics showed that they did not respect the Mavericks' ability to shoot in the Finals, allowing the screeners to take nearly wide-open shots, most of which they missed. With a player like Thompson who has no trouble connecting on deep attempts when popping out, these actions have to be defended honestly, which gives the ball handler a real option out of the flare pick-and-roll.
With players like Doncic and Irving, who were amongst the top of the league in total isolations per game in 2024 (7.9 points and 4.9 points per game out of the iso, respectively), there was a definitive lack of off-ball screening, which is something that will likely change given Thompson's proclivity for using such actions to get open without the ball in his hands. As a true movement shooter, these screens are incredibly important for shaking defenders and getting a good look.
Despite a tepid response from national media to this signing, Klay Thompson brings a very diverse skillset to the Mavericks, especially off the ball. Not only is he a legitimate scoring option, especially when in rhythm, but he also serves as a great decoy that brings defenders away from the ball and allows for more one-on-ones and mismatches.
Look for Thompson to get plenty of open looks this season with the Mavericks, especially if their projected offensive scheme changes are implemented.
