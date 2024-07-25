Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks' P.J. Washington Throws First Pitch at Texas Rangers Game

The Rangers allowed the hometown hero to throw the first pitch Wednesday night

Austin Veazey

Jul 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Rangers took on the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night and brought in a hometown hero to start the game.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington threw out the first pitch at the Rangers-White Sox game, though it didn't go the way he would've wanted, throwing the ball in the dirt. You can watch his first pitch below.

READ MORE: Boston Legend Bob Cousy Was 'Relieved' With Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals Matchup

Washington, who grew up in Frisco, Texas before attending the University of Kentucky, came to the Dallas Mavericks at the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and some draft capital. After spending his entire NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets before the trade, he'd never had success at a team level but had an instant impact with the Mavs.

With the help of Washington, the Mavericks had a strong close to the season as they got to 50 wins and the 5th seed in the Western Conference. Washington had big moments throughout the playoffs, including "Standing on Business" against the Clippers in the first round and hitting the series-winning free throws against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

The city of Dallas has welcomed Washington back with open arms and has loved the energy and toughness he's brought to his hometown team.

READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks Veteran Inks New Deal With Indiana Pacers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG