Two Dallas Mavericks Face Off in Olympics as Powell, Canada Down Exum, Australia
The Olympics were underway early on Tuesday morning with Canada and Australia facing each other in group play. This game featured the only two Dallas Mavericks playing in this year's Olympics with Dante Exum for Australia and Dwight Powell for Canada.
Canada came away with the win 93-83, but Dante Exum starred for Australia scoring 15 points off the bench on 6/9 shooting. This was his first game in a few weeks after dealing with a dislocated finger and he gave the Aussies exactly what they needed, even if they didn't come away with a win. His scoring was only behind Josh Giddey and Jock Landale on his team.
Meanwhile, Dwight Powell had a solid game for Canada, scoring 7 points and snagging 9 rebounds. While he was the only Canadian starter to not score double figures, his veteran presence is doing wonders for a team that now sits 2-0 in Group Play and should the favorite to come out of Group A.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Klay Thompson Relieved Warriors of 'Financial Hardships' Following Departure
Canada was led in scoring again by R.J. Barrett, who finished with 24 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 and Jamal Murray had just 5 in a bench role for Canada. They don't play again until Friday when they'll face Spain at 10:15 a.m. CST.
Australia is now 1-1 after defeating Spain to start Group Play and will face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece on Friday morning at 6:30 CST.
READ MORE: Proposed Trade Sends Fan Favorite Back to the Dallas Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter