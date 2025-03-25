Mavericks' Anthony Davis reveals why he pushed hard to return from injury in lost season
The Dallas Mavericks are officially on a winning streak after beating the Brooklyn Nets 120-101 on Monday night. In that win, they got Anthony Davis back after an extended absence due to an adductor strain, as he put up 12 points and 6 rebounds. The Nets made a concerted effort to not give him easy looks, and he was happy to divert to other players, as seven total Mavericks scored at least 10 points in Monday's win.
Some fans were concerned when they saw Davis was returning, as they didn't want him to re-aggravate the injury and ruin part of next season. Dallas likely doesn't have a chance to contend for a championship since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL a few weeks ago, but the Mavs are still alive for the postseason, fighting with the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.
READ MORE: Mavericks handle Nets in Anthony Davis' return, 120-101
So, why did Davis push so hard to return to action, when most people would've understood if he sat out the rest of the season in order to get healthy? He explained his thought process after Monday's win.
"I play basketball, this is what I get paid to do," Davis started. "Any time I get a chance to come out and play, I'm going to do it... I seen we were a man down forever, sometimes playing with seven guys, six, eight, and if I felt like I was 100% healthy to go and I was going to do that, and I stressed that to my team and I stressed that to the organization as well so tonight we felt like I was able to play and that's what I wanted to do. I'm not the one to throw in the towel and sit down..."
It's admirable of Davis to return to action, and there's still a chance the Mavericks could get Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford back from injury before the end of the season. While scoring may be an issue if they were to make the postseason, they'd have a formidable frontcourt capable of stopping some teams. Dallas just needs to hope Davis doesn't go down again.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving admits he 'struggled' with Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter