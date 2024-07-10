Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Throws Shade at Lakers New Head Coach JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big change this offseason, firing head coach Darvin Ham and bringing in the unproven J.J. Redick to take his place. Redick just retired from playing a few years ago and has spent time podcasting and calling games on ESPN, not getting any coaching experience in the process other than his son's games.
Redick took a different path than most to become a head coach in the NBA and that likely rubs some coaches the wrong way. For Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley, who wants to be a head coach one day, he'll have to keep climbing the ladder.
Dudley is the head coach for the Mavericks' Summer League team for the second year in a row and sat down with the media to discuss his head coach aspirations and threw some shade at JJ Redick in the process.
"I want to head coach, that's my dream... At the same time... Some of us aren't J.J. Redick and get to go right away."
Dudley, a former player himself of 14 seasons, tried to clear the air on Twitter/X by saying he has a lot of respect for Redick, as well as guys like Steve Kerr and Steve Nash for hopping into coaching. His current head coach Jason Kidd is another example of a former player who got to hop in the head coaching position right away. Dudley knows he has to spend four or five years as an assistant before getting his opportunity.
There were some rumors that Redick and the Lakers were trying to poach Dudley away from Dallas, but he decided to stick it out with the Mavs for at least one more season. Despite making a run to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks will return most of their coaching staff, a rare occurrence in today's NBA.
Dudley's Summer League squad will start in Las Vegas on July 13th.
