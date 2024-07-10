Former Mavericks Guard Lobbies For Lakers' Spencer Dinwiddie to Return to Dallas
With the first week of the NBA free agency having passed by, some potential key contributors remain on the open market. While the Dallas Mavericks have already secured players like Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall in free agency, they can look to sign even more players to improve the depth of the roster.
One player still without a job is former Mavericks and, most recently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The 6-foot-5 guard remains unsigned after playing 28 games with the Lakers after appearing in 48 games with the Brooklyn Nets before a midseason change of teams.
Could Dinwiddie return to Dallas and join the Mavericks? Former guard Theo Pinson took to his To The Baha podcast to lobby for the two sides to reunite.
“Spencer’s a f—— baller," Pinson said. "He did it with this team, he’s comfortable with these players… So why would you not bring him back?”
During the 2021-22 season, the Mavericks acquired Dinwiddie from the Washington Wizards. In his 23 games played and seven starts in the regular season, he averaged 15.8 points per game. At the time, he was playing alongside Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.
Of course, Brunson has moved on, but the Mavericks core of Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson would leave Dinwiddie backing up a strong rotation of players. During the 2022-23 season, Dinwiddie was reunited with the Brooklyn Nets after being moved midseason by the Mavericks.
A potential return could see Dinwiddie adding a scoring spark off the bench on a contending roster, as he helped the four-seeded Mavericks make a run to the Western Conference during his first run with the team.
Dinwiddie is coming off a down season, which only got worse after he joined the Lakers. The Mavericks can buy low and secure the rights to the backup guard and continue building a contending roster.
