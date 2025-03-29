Mavericks at Bulls predictions, preview, how to watch
The Dallas Mavericks end their four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, who have recently started to turn the corner. But the Mavericks are 3-0 when Anthony Davis plays, and with him returning to his hometown, hopefully, he has something special in store.
Dallas is coming off a 101-92 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, holding the Magic to 42.5% shooting from the floor and a horrific 16.7% from three. It was far from a pretty game offensively, but Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams helped carry the Mavs to the finish line. Davis has had his minutes restricted since he returned from injury, and he's still far from 100%, but he still has a big impact on the floor.
Chicago just had the wildest win you might ever see in the NBA, scoring nine points in the final ten seconds of the game and Josh Giddey hitting a halfcourt shot to sink Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls have now won four straight and nine of the last 11 games. Their season looked over on March 4th when they were 24-38, but now they sit just a couple of games back from the 7/8 seeds for the better Play-In game. Coby White has been the biggest catalyst over this strong stretch of basketball, averaging 30.2 PPG while shooting 50.2% from the floor.
The Mavericks won the first meeting between these two 119-99 in Dallas in early November, but Luka Doncic was still a Maverick then.
READ MORE: Mavericks guard defends Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade
Date/Time: Saturday, March 29th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
Team Records: Bulls 33-40, Mavericks 36-38
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, Chicago Sports Network
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +3
Over/Under: 237
Moneyline: Bulls -154, Mavericks +130
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Mark Cuban airs frustrations on not being in charge of Mavericks operations
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter