Mavericks at Nuggets: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are starting a three-game road trip, playing in Denver once again to take on the Nuggets. These two teams just played in Denver two weeks ago, with the Nuggets coming away with a 122-120 win despite Dallas leading in the final minute and Kyrie Irving scoring 43 points.
Dallas has won three straight games, two of them blowouts, beating the San Antonio Spurs, OKC Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans. They have lost Luka Doncic to a wrist injury for at least a week, so we'll see if they can overcome that as they did against OKC on Sunday.
Denver has been playing without Nikola Jokic due to personal reasons, and it's not clear whether he'll be back or not. They've also been without Aaron Gordon for the last few weeks, and they've struggled without Jokic, losing to the injury-riddled Pelicans and splitting two games with the Grizzlies.
Both teams are 1-1 in the NBA Cup Group Play, and this game could determine their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. Denver still has to play Golden State, who is 2-0, while the Mavs have to play the 0-2 Grizzlies.
Here's everything you need to know for Friday's contest.
Date/Time: Friday, November 22nd, 9 p.m. CST
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Team Records: Mavericks 8-7 (1-1 NBA Cup), Nuggets 8-5 (1-1 NBA Cup)
TV/Streaming: ESPN, Altitude TV, KFAA
Spread: Nuggets -4
Over/Under: 228.5
Moneyline: Nuggets -174, Mavericks +146
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
