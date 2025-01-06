Mavericks at Grizzlies: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Monday night, with the Mavs looking to break a four-game losing streak, tied for their longest such streak of the season. They've been dealing with massive injuries, as Luka Doncic strained his calf against the Timberwolves on Christmas Day.
In their last game against the NBA's top team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas mostly looked overmatched, as the Cavs led by 27 points midway through the third quarter. But Quentin Grimes did his best to keep the Mavs from dying, scoring 20 points in the third quarter alone, but no one else would join him in the party. The final score of 134-122 was a lot closer than the game actually felt.
Memphis is coming off losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors on back-to-back nights. Ja Morant has been out with an AC joint sprain, and he is considered to be week-to-week. There is a lengthy injury report on both sides, so we'll see some players that casual fans may not be familiar with.
Dallas and Memphis played once already this year, with the Mavericks having an incredible fourth-quarter comeback in the final NBA Cup qualifying game, winning 121-116. Marcus Smart helped the Mavericks out with some horrific plays and fouls, so it may be for Memphis' benefit that he's also out for this game.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's matchup in Memphis.
Date/Time: Monday, January 6th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee
Team Records: Mavericks 20-15, Grizzlies 23-13
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis
Spread: Grizzlies -5.5
Over/Under: 232
Moneyline: Grizzlies -215, Mavericks +180
