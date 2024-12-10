Mavericks at Thunder NBA Cup Quarterfinals: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks snagged the wild card spot for the NBA Cup, giving them a quarterfinal matchup with their budding rival, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas has had OKC's number recently despite their strong regular season success, as the Mavs beat them in last year's Western Conference Semifinals on their way to the NBA Finals.
Dallas enters this game having won seven games in a row and 11 of their last 12. They own the NBA's longest winning streak, more than double the next closest teams, with the Thunder among those with a three-game streak. Luka Doncic was just named Western Conference Player of the Week for his performances last week, including two triple-doubles against the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors while also beating the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling last-minute comeback. Doncic didn't play last month when these two teams last matched up, missing the game with a knee contusion, but the Mavs still were able to hang on.
OKC has won seven of their last eight games but has most recently won by double digits over the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz. Isaiah Hartenstein has returned to the lineup recently in Chet Holmgren's absence and is one of just three players for the Thunder averaging double-figures, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
The Mavericks won the first game between these teams because PJ Washington played an incredible game, producing 27 points and 17 rebounds. He's questionable to play in this game with an illness, which is a big swing because he's gained a reputation as a Thunder killer.
Here's everything you need to know for this NBA Cup Quarterfinal.
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 10th, 8:30 p.m. CST
Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Records: Mavericks 16-8, Thunder 18-5
TV/Streaming: TNT, FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma, KFAA, MavsTV
Spread: Thunder -4.5
Over/Under: 231
Moneyline: Thunder -180, Mavericks +152
