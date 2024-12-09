Mavericks' Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player of the Week
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 7 of the NBA season (December 2-8). Doncic averaged 29.3 PPG, 11.7 RPG, and 8.3 APG while leading the Mavs to a 3-0 record with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors. Two of those games included triple-doubles, which moved Doncic to 7th in NBA history for most triple-doubles.
Doncic won this week's award over other nominees like Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Nikola Jokic, and Domantas Sabonis.
READ MORE: Mavericks Own Longest Current Winning Streak in the NBA
Nikola Jokic likely would've won the award had his Nuggets not lost to the Wizards over the weekend for Washington's first win since October. He averaged 42.3 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 8.3 APG, but his team went just 2-2 last week.
This is Doncic's 14th Player of the Week award, and last won it on April 1st of the 2023-24 season. Kyrie Irving is the most recent Maverick to win the award, as he won it the following week from Doncic's last win.
According to the Mavericks' PR team, Doncic's 14 Player of the Week wins since the 2019-20 season is the most for any Western Conference player in that time frame.
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro won the Eastern Conference's Player of the Week.
READ MORE: NBA West Standings: Where do Mavericks Sit Through A Quarter of the Season?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter