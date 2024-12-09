Mavericks Own Longest Current Winning Streak in the NBA
The Dallas Mavericks have rocketed up the Western Conference standings, going from 12th to 3rd in just a little over two weeks. They've won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 to get where they believe they can be.
That seven-game winning streak is currently the longest in the NBA, more than double the next closest teams. The Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder are all sitting on three-game winning streaks. Dallas beat the Grizzlies for their most recent loss last week and play the Thunder in Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals.
This winning streak for Dallas also matches their longest since winning the NBA championship in 2011, as they won seven straight games twice toward the end of last season and again around Christmas in the 2022-23 season. If they could win eight in a row by beating the Thunder on Tuesday, it would be their longest winning streak since that 2010-11 season, when they won eight straight games from February 12th to March 4th, ten straight games from January 22nd to February 9th, and a ridiculous 12 straight games from November 20th to December 11th. That 2010-11 team was pretty special.
They'll have their work cut out for them this week in the NBA Cup. Continuing that winning streak would come against the West's best OKC Thunder, playing the winner of the Warriors/Rockets, who have both beaten the Mavericks already this season, and whoever comes out of the East. Dallas believes this year's team has a chance to be better than last year's, and they'll have the opportunity to prove it this week.
