Mavericks at Magic prediction, preview, how to watch

The Dallas Mavericks enter the third game of their four-game road trip on Thursday night as they prepare to play the Orlando Magic. Dallas is still pushing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and with nine games remaining, they're running out of time to separate themselves from the Phoenix Suns.
The Mavs most recently split two games in New York against the Nets and Knicks, running out of gas in the second half against the Knicks. They were playing on the second half of a back-to-back, and Anthony Davis sat, so it would've been tough to beat a team as tough as the Knicks, but Naji Marshall gave it his best effort, putting in a career-high 38 points.
Orlando has rebounded from a tough start to March to go 6-3 in their last nine games. They're on a three-game win streak with wins over the Wizards, Lakers, and Hornets. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Black combined for 78 points in that game against the Hornets, and Orlando's offense is finally starting to find some life. They've been one of the worst offenses all season but are averaging 112.7 PPG in their last seven games. But Dallas may get Anthony Davis back for this game, who is a tough defender for Banchero to go against.
The Mavericks won the first matchup between these two in Dallas at the beginning of the season, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were playing for the Mavs at that time.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic
Date/Time: Thursday, March 27th, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
Team Records: Mavericks 35-38, Magic 35-38
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Florida
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +6
Over/Under: 219
Moneyline: Magic -240, Mavericks +198
