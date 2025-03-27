Dallas Basketball

Mavericks at Magic prediction, preview, how to watch

Dallas continues their road trip on Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

Austin Veazey

Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks enter the third game of their four-game road trip on Thursday night as they prepare to play the Orlando Magic. Dallas is still pushing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and with nine games remaining, they're running out of time to separate themselves from the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavs most recently split two games in New York against the Nets and Knicks, running out of gas in the second half against the Knicks. They were playing on the second half of a back-to-back, and Anthony Davis sat, so it would've been tough to beat a team as tough as the Knicks, but Naji Marshall gave it his best effort, putting in a career-high 38 points.

Orlando has rebounded from a tough start to March to go 6-3 in their last nine games. They're on a three-game win streak with wins over the Wizards, Lakers, and Hornets. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Black combined for 78 points in that game against the Hornets, and Orlando's offense is finally starting to find some life. They've been one of the worst offenses all season but are averaging 112.7 PPG in their last seven games. But Dallas may get Anthony Davis back for this game, who is a tough defender for Banchero to go against.

The Mavericks won the first matchup between these two in Dallas at the beginning of the season, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were playing for the Mavs at that time.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

Date/Time: Thursday, March 27th, 6 p.m. CST

Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

Team Records: Mavericks 35-38, Magic 35-38

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Florida

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +6

Over/Under: 219

Moneyline: Magic -240, Mavericks +198

Published
