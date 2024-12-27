Mavericks at Suns: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the first of two back-to-back road games on Friday, starting against the Phoenix Suns. Christmas didn't bring any good news for the Mavs, as they're coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, one where they lost Luka Doncic to a calf strain for what's expected to be at least a month.
Wednesday's loss was nearly an incredible comeback, similar to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks were down by 28 points with a few minutes left in the third quarter before roaring it back and having the lead down to two in the final minute. But the Wolves made enough plays in the final stretch to take home a win.
The Phoenix Suns won their Christmas game in what was the "least competitive" game on Christmas against the Denver Nuggets, and it finished as a ten-point game, showing how great the slate of games was this year. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each had 27 points, while also getting strong contributions from Tyus Jones and Monte Morris.
Dallas and Phoenix already played twice this season, with the Suns picking up wins in both. Phoenix won by 12 in the game in their arena, despite Luka Doncic scoring 40 points, while winning by one in Dallas in November.
Doncic and Devin Booker will both be out for this game, leaving the two former Nets teammates, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as the leading stars in this game.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday's matchup between the Mavericks and Suns.
Date/Time: Friday, December 27th, 8 p.m. CST
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
Team Records: Mavericks, 19-11, Suns 15-14
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Arizona's Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports
Spread: Suns -2.5
Over/Under: 226.5
Moneyline: Suns -136, Mavericks +116
