Mavericks' Bold Trade With Hornets Panned as Worst Offseason Move
The Dallas Mavericks had a busy offseason, bringing in Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall, among others, to fill out a roster that made the NBA Finals last year. To bring in Klay Thompson, the Mavericks had to shed Tim Hardaway Jr.'s and Josh Green's salaries, sending Hardaway to the Detroit Pistons and Green to the Charlotte Hornets. While everyone loved those trades from Dallas' perspective, the same can't be said for the other sides.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently published a list of reasons to love and hate every team's offseason and didn't love the Hornets' acquisition of Green.
READ MORE: Former Maverick's Jersey to be Retired by Toronto Raptors
"Hate is a strong word here, as Josh Green has plenty of intriguing qualities," Hughes started. "He's an underrated passer on the move, plays with an excess of energy, and shoots it from deep at a 37.5 clip for his career. That said, Green's three-year, $41 million contract is, at best, of debatable value. He's not quite big enough to wrangle opposing wings, and his career minus-2.3 Box Plus/Minus is a good illustration of how little most advanced metrics care for his contributions. We're talking about a salary that tops out at 9 percent of the Hornets' annual cap, though, so this is hardly a crippling acquisition."
When the Mavs first signed Green to that deal, it was seen as an upside swing on a young player but could be a matchable salary in a trade, at worst. He could just never break into the starting lineup, starting only 62 games in his four years in Dallas.
Green started to produce in the NBA Finals, scoring 14 points in the close-out Game 5, but he was never consistent enough for Jason Kidd's liking. His energy and effort will be missed even if his erratic play won't be. Even if he shot above 38% from three each of the last two seasons, he was never seen as a threat, and teams were mostly happy to leave him open from deep.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Reveals Where He Would've Gone to College
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter