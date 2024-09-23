Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Bold Trade With Hornets Panned as Worst Offseason Move

Not everybody loved this trade, especially from Charlotte's point of view

Austin Veazey

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks had a busy offseason, bringing in Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall, among others, to fill out a roster that made the NBA Finals last year. To bring in Klay Thompson, the Mavericks had to shed Tim Hardaway Jr.'s and Josh Green's salaries, sending Hardaway to the Detroit Pistons and Green to the Charlotte Hornets. While everyone loved those trades from Dallas' perspective, the same can't be said for the other sides.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently published a list of reasons to love and hate every team's offseason and didn't love the Hornets' acquisition of Green.

"Hate is a strong word here, as Josh Green has plenty of intriguing qualities," Hughes started. "He's an underrated passer on the move, plays with an excess of energy, and shoots it from deep at a 37.5 clip for his career. That said, Green's three-year, $41 million contract is, at best, of debatable value. He's not quite big enough to wrangle opposing wings, and his career minus-2.3 Box Plus/Minus is a good illustration of how little most advanced metrics care for his contributions. We're talking about a salary that tops out at 9 percent of the Hornets' annual cap, though, so this is hardly a crippling acquisition."

When the Mavs first signed Green to that deal, it was seen as an upside swing on a young player but could be a matchable salary in a trade, at worst. He could just never break into the starting lineup, starting only 62 games in his four years in Dallas.

Green started to produce in the NBA Finals, scoring 14 points in the close-out Game 5, but he was never consistent enough for Jason Kidd's liking. His energy and effort will be missed even if his erratic play won't be. Even if he shot above 38% from three each of the last two seasons, he was never seen as a threat, and teams were mostly happy to leave him open from deep.

Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024.

