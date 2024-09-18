Could This New Addition Start for the Mavericks?
Despite the fanfare that came with the Klay Thompson signing, and the fact that he fits into the offensive system the Mavericks run, there are some questions about his defensive ability and whether he will stay in front of faster wing players at this later stage in his career.
The offensive aspect makes sense – a small forward with size that can screen for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as well as catch and shoot threes at a very high level would have been a massive addition for this team even last year in their Finals run, particularly against Boston. But upon losing an athletic defensive-minded wing in Derrick Jones Jr. to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavericks may have a bit more difficulty defending the perimeter than they did previously with a 34-year-old Thompson on the floor.
Dallas brought in Naji Marshall to help cope with this departure, and while Marshall is not the offensive player that Thompson is, he still provides a lot of value as a wing defender who can take on tougher matchups from opposing guards and perimeter players.
Asking whether or not Marshall will start at the beginning of the season is probably the wrong question, as it's nearly guaranteed that Thompson will get the nod to begin 2024 – but would it make sense that, as the season progresses, they feel the need to scale back Thompson's minutes due to projected defensive flaws?
Of course, Thompson could surprise and be a more adept defensive piece than previously thought, but he will almost certainly not be as effective as Marshall will at this particular aspect, and given the direction of the league, it may make sense to at least play Marshall high-level minutes throughout the beginning of the season, whether he starts or not.
Still, due to the aforementioned hype of the initial signing, it's unlikely that anyone other than Thompson will start as the three for this Mavericks team. However, it's definitely an intriguing option to have Marshall, or even Quentin Grimes, play a lot of minutes at the two-guard or small-forward slot.
For the Mavericks, this may end up being a good problem to have, as they have a few talented pieces in the same position. Depth is key in an 82-game NBA season, something upon which the Mavericks will be able to rely.
