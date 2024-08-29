Shrewd Move By Mavericks Led To Heavy Criticism For Rival Team
The Dallas Mavericks made the necessary move of shedding Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract this offseason, sending him and three future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes. Even though he's entering the last year of his deal, getting that $16 million off the books freed the Mavs up to sign Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson.
While this was a huge move for the Mavericks and was widely praised, the opposite was true on the Pistons side. Detroit received a vote for having the worst offseason in ESPN's poll of executives and scouts and they went into further detail about it on the "Hoop Collective" podcast with Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim McMahon.
"I also think the Pistons had a mystifying offseason," Windhorst started. "They had a ton of cap space... They took Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Mavs. They got three second-round picks in that deal for taking on that money." McMahon interjects "And gave up Quentin Grimes," which Windhorst was baffled by. "Yes, that's the thing, they gave up Quentin Grimes. Quite frankly, I'd rather just keep Quentin Grimes."
They brought up the Reggie Jackson salary dump from the Denver Nuggets to the Charlotte Hornets, which also cost the Nuggets three second-round picks despite his salary being $5.2 million.
"Credit to Nico Harrison and the Mavericks for getting that done," McMahon would continue. "I didn't understand it from the Pistons' perspective."
The Pistons would also use their cap space on Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, two veterans who likely won't do much to help this team in the short term. Meanwhile, Dallas picked up a player who should be in their rotation this season while clearing cap space for their bigger moves. Detroit fans likely didn't understand this one, even if Hardaway Jr. returned to the state he played college basketball in.
