Mavericks could fill biggest need with Big 12 star
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a point guard, and they could fill that hole in the NBA Draft this summer.
One player that could fill that void is BYU point guard Egor Demin.
Demin to Dallas?
"While there was some talk of Demin staying in college to play with incoming BYU star freshman A.J. Dybantsa, he declared for the draft earlier this month and remains in the lottery mix as the process gets underway," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote.
"Demin ultimately helped his draft stock by deciding to test himself at the college level, flashing his high-level passing at his size while playing point guard full time, and helping BYU to the Sweet 16.
"The early-season buzz around Demin cooled because of his struggles as a perimeter shooter and on the defensive end, issues that he'll need to address on the workout circuit. But he still has fans in front offices drawn to the mix of skills and versatility he might provide over time, and the allure of developing a big playmaker who can play multiple positions will keep him front of mind in the early-to-middle part of the first round."
Demin will be chosen during the first round of the NBA Draft on June 25.
