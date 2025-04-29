Dallas Basketball

Mavericks could fill biggest need with Big 12 star

The Dallas Mavericks could benefit from adding a BYU point guard in the NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of a point guard, and they could fill that hole in the NBA Draft this summer.

One player that could fill that void is BYU point guard Egor Demin.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin handles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate
Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin handles the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Demin to Dallas?

"While there was some talk of Demin staying in college to play with incoming BYU star freshman A.J. Dybantsa, he declared for the draft earlier this month and remains in the lottery mix as the process gets underway," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote.

"Demin ultimately helped his draft stock by deciding to test himself at the college level, flashing his high-level passing at his size while playing point guard full time, and helping BYU to the Sweet 16.

"The early-season buzz around Demin cooled because of his struggles as a perimeter shooter and on the defensive end, issues that he'll need to address on the workout circuit. But he still has fans in front offices drawn to the mix of skills and versatility he might provide over time, and the allure of developing a big playmaker who can play multiple positions will keep him front of mind in the early-to-middle part of the first round."

Demin will be chosen during the first round of the NBA Draft on June 25.

