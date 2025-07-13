Mavericks deny New York Knicks for yet another coach
The New York Knicks probably haven't been the biggest fans of the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. When they were still searching for a head coach, a process that took about a month after firing Tom Thibodeau, there were a lot of rumors about mutual interest between the Knicks and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
Once the Knicks officially submitted their request to interview Kidd, it was swiftly denied by the Mavericks. The Knicks tried with a few other coaches, like Billy Donovan with the Chicago Bulls and Chris Finch with the Minnesota Timberwolves, before they eventually decided to hire Mike Brown.
READ MORE: OKC Thunder NBA Champion gives honest Dallas Mavericks statement
Brown was let go by the Sacramento Kings earlier in the season. Normally, you wouldn't want to hire a recently fired coach from a team that missed the playoffs, but the Sacramento Kings haven't exactly been known as the smartest organization over the last two decades.
As Brown is trying to build out his staff in New York, they've been looking around for an associate head coach. They were denied by the New Orleans Pelicans to hire James Borrego, and now they've been denied by the Dallas Mavericks again, this time for Jay Triano, per the New York Post.
Triano was on Brown's staff in Sacramento, so it makes sense that Brown would want him again. Triano has been a head coach twice in the NBA, but he just agreed to join Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas, a staff that is turning out to be an impressive one with plenty of championship and head coaching experience.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving stunned by infamous LeBron James ‘father’ question
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter