Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony Reminisce on 'Disrespectful' Shots From Dirk Nowitzki
Amazon recently announced that Dirk Nowitzki will be joining their NBA studio show for the 2025-26 season when they pick up NBA broadcast rights alongside Blake Griffin. Nowitzki's newest co-host recently appeared on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," where they talked about Dirk Nowitzki and his "disrespectful" shot-making.
"There's a few players where it feels a little disrespectful when you try to guard them," Blake Griffin started and talked about trying to guard Carmelo. "...You know who's the same way to me in a completely different style was Dirk. It was disrespectful. He'd shoot that slow-***... and you know the most disrespectful thing? Dallas had those mics on the rims on the rims, and he shot it so high, it was like a slow-motion sequence at the end of a movie, you contest, you turn around, and the ball's not even halfway there... It was just disrespectful."
"Dirk was one of them ones," Anthony exclaimed. "Let's give Dirk his flowers... you had to strategize for Dirk, he's Top 75, he's a Hall of Famer, let's give Dirk his credit. As a basketball mind, he knows the game."
This also brought one of the co-hosts to bring up Dirk's buzzer-beater over Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden in 2014. A refresher below for those who need it.
Anthony explained his thought process on defending that shot: "In my mind, I'm like, 'I'm just going to be physical with him, don't let him turn and face, jam him.' He kept the ball HIGH. I don't give him no space. One small space, BOOM. He raised and I'm looking... F***in' Dirk, man, shoutout Dirk."
There's nothing more Carmelo Anthony could've done on that shot; he played it about as well as anyone could. Dirk Nowitzki was just that good for the Dallas Mavericks, and there's a reason he's so beloved in Dallas.
