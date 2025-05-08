Mavericks forward takes hilarious shot at gamblers
With the proliferation of sports gambling in the United States after Congress repealed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, it was only a matter of time before athletes started to feel the brunt of bad betting decisions by fans.
There has been an epidemic of threats and harassment towards both professional and collegiate athletes in the aftermath of the landmark Murphy v. NCAA case, but a certain Dallas Mavericks play has heard enough, and fired a shot back at the fans that complain when their over-unders don't hit.
Naji Marshall, known as The Knife, was one of the lone bright spots during a nightmarish season for Dallas. He threw shade at those who have harassed him and other athletes for not ticking a box on a gambling website.
“I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m going out there I work hard as [expletive] to try my best out there every night. If I don’t hit your parlay one night, I’m sorry to hear that. Find some other [expletive] to do to make some money."
You can watch the video below (NSFW – uncensored language).
Marshall averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season while shooting 51% from the field. Despite the turmoil around him, he stepped up in a big way for the Mavericks in 2024-25 after joining the team last offseason. He provided true two-way capability and was one of the toughest members of the team, demonstrating leadership both on and off the court.
