Paige Bueckers calls out Mavericks star Kyrie Irving
The city of Dallas has a new superstar to look forward to after the local WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, selected Paige Bueckers first overall in the most recent WNBA draft. Bueckers is coming off a run where she led UConn to the program's 12th national championship, while she made her third unanimous First-Team All-American in her college career.
This is a great spot for Bueckers, as she has mentioned on multiple occasions how Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving is one of her favorite players and she tries to model her game after him. So she called him out on Wednesday.
"I would like to see Kyrie at a game, for sure," Bueckers said at her media day press conference on Wednesday.
Irving has been bouncing around since tearing his ACL in March. He's now recovered enough to where he can travel again and has been at a few NBA playoff games, including Nuggets/Clippers and Timberwolves/Lakers when games were in Los Angeles. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see him show up at some Wings games to support Bueckers.
When Bueckers was drafted, Irving tweeted a video saying, "I just wanted to take the time out to congratulate you on being drafted, especially to the Dallas Wings. I'm so excited for your journey ahead...So happy and proud of you...the way you carried yourself throughout all of your obstacles and challenges, and more so proud that you were able to turn the page on the chapters of this story that you're writing. I'm so happy that you're going to be right down the street. I know the city is happy, I know the state is happy, and I know that the women's game is only going to get better with you in it. I feel like you're going to be one of the greats that we'll be talking about when you're done playing. Just want to give a shoutout to your family and all of those that support you."
Bueckers and the Wings start their regular season on May 16th against the Minnesota Lynx.
