Dallas Basketball

Paige Bueckers calls out Mavericks star Kyrie Irving

The newest Dallas sensation reaches out to one of her favorite players.

Austin Veazey

May 7, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The city of Dallas has a new superstar to look forward to after the local WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, selected Paige Bueckers first overall in the most recent WNBA draft. Bueckers is coming off a run where she led UConn to the program's 12th national championship, while she made her third unanimous First-Team All-American in her college career.

This is a great spot for Bueckers, as she has mentioned on multiple occasions how Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving is one of her favorite players and she tries to model her game after him. So she called him out on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Mavericks make multiple staff changes after tumultuous season

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I would like to see Kyrie at a game, for sure," Bueckers said at her media day press conference on Wednesday.

Irving has been bouncing around since tearing his ACL in March. He's now recovered enough to where he can travel again and has been at a few NBA playoff games, including Nuggets/Clippers and Timberwolves/Lakers when games were in Los Angeles. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see him show up at some Wings games to support Bueckers.

When Bueckers was drafted, Irving tweeted a video saying, "I just wanted to take the time out to congratulate you on being drafted, especially to the Dallas Wings. I'm so excited for your journey ahead...So happy and proud of you...the way you carried yourself throughout all of your obstacles and challenges, and more so proud that you were able to turn the page on the chapters of this story that you're writing. I'm so happy that you're going to be right down the street. I know the city is happy, I know the state is happy, and I know that the women's game is only going to get better with you in it. I feel like you're going to be one of the greats that we'll be talking about when you're done playing. Just want to give a shoutout to your family and all of those that support you."

Bueckers and the Wings start their regular season on May 16th against the Minnesota Lynx.

READ MORE: NBA legend reveals reaction to Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News