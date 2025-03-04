Mavericks guard expected to miss time after latest injury
The injury news just keeps on coming for the Dallas Mavericks. In Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, the Mavericks lost two guards to injury. The first was Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL in the first quarter but stayed in the game to shoot his free throws before being helped off the floor by Anthony Davis.
In the third quarter, Jaden Hardy went to the ground after appearing to sprain his right ankle for the third time this season. He'd be ruled out soon after leaving the game.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday that Jaden Hardy is expected to miss "a period of time" with this injury. He missed seven games due to his first ankle sprain in December, then three games for the second sprain in January.
Dallas will want to be careful with Hardy's recovery, as ankles can be a tricky thing. P.J. Washington has been in and out of the lineup recently, trying to recover from an ankle injury, and Stephen Curry famously had major ankle issues that called his career into question.
The Mavericks are now without seven rotation players: Hardy, Irving, Washington, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Caleb Martin. While the frontcourt was working hard to come back soon, maybe it might be time for the Mavericks to shut everyone down and focus on getting healthy.
