Mavericks guard ineligible for rest of season after Bulls game

Dallas will be without a key player for the final few weeks.

Austin Veazey

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks seem to be getting healthy at the right time. Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, and Caleb Martin have all returned from injury, while Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford could be returning within the next week. But they will have to deal with one unfortunate loss after the Chicago Bulls game.

Brandon Williams was active for his 50th game of the season against Chicago, and because he's on a two-way contract, that's the final game he can play for the Mavericks this season unless they sign him to a standard two-way contract. And because of salary cap restrictions, the Mavericks can't sign anyone until April 10th. In his potential final game of the season, Williams finished with 12 points against the Bulls.

Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams
Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This is yet another case of roster mismanagement that the Mavs have shown this season. Williams only played in 31 of the 50 games he was active for, throwing 19 more games down the trash when they couldn't afford to do so. And because of the Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin trade, they're too close to the first tax apron to be able to sign anybody. Williams isn't even the first player this has happened to for Dallas, as Kessler Edwards has also exhausted his eligibility.

Williams has averaged 16.6 PPG, 4.6 APG, and 3.4 RPG in the 11 games he's appeared in since March 3rd, the day Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. He's made a case to be signed to a standard NBA contract on April 10th, and with the Mavs only having Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy as options at guard, it may be their best choice.

Published
Austin Veazey
