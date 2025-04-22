Mavericks have flexibility with trades, draft picks
The Dallas Mavericks' offseason is in full swing after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the Play-In Tournament.
The team will now look at the offseason as an opportunity to improve the team ahead of next season.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks lays out how the team can use its draft picks in trades.
READ MORE: Handling of Mavericks' injury led to 'heated confrontation' between medical staff
Mavs have draft picks to trade
"The Mavericks have three tradable firsts and two seconds. Including its lottery pick in June, Dallas can trade the Lakers' 2029 unprotected first and its own in 2031. Dallas also has the ability to swap firsts in 2026, 2031 and 2032. Charlotte owns Dallas' first in 2027 (top-1 protected). Their first in 2029 goes to Houston or Brooklyn. The Thunder have the right to swap first-rounders in 2028, and San Antonio has the right to swap in 2030," Marks wrote.
Dallas also holds three trade exceptions, worth $11 million, $7 million, and $4.3 million, as well as employing ten players making between $3 million and $17 million if they wanted to pool contracts together for a larger trade.
The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
READ MORE: Nico Harrison admits he didn't understand Luka Doncic's importance to Mavericks fans
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter