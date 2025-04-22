Dallas Basketball

Handling of Mavericks' injury led to 'heated confrontation' between medical staff

The more details that emerge from this organization, the more embarrassing it gets.

Keenan Womack

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) stretches prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) stretches prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Tim MacMahon's exposé on the Dallas Mavericks that dropped today revealed plenty of damning information about the franchise's widespread dysfunction, ranging all the way from bad communication to outright ineptitude in the front office and beyond. These problems helped to foster one of the most toxic environments in professional sports, evident in several areas – but arguably the worst crime committed was the handling of the medical staff.

The firing of head trainer Casey Smith, who was widely regarded as one of the best in his profession, only to be replaced by a staff that did not possess the same pedigree nearly had disastrous consequences. It was so bad, in fact, that it could have potentially cost Mavericks center Dereck Lively II his career.

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts after suffering a possible leg injury during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Under [new trainer Keith] Belton's supervision, Lively went through an intense return-to-play workout before sitting out again...The plan was for Lively to play at home two nights [after the ankle sprain diagnosis] against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But [Johann] Bilsborough had concerns, prompting him to send Lively for a CT scan. It revealed a stress fracture in his right ankle that sidelined the center for the next 2.5 months. 'Somebody should be fired for that,' a team source said."

This shocking discovery essentially boils down to medical malpractice – how someone can misdiagnose an injury like this is truly shocking. The mismanagement of the stress fracture also led to a contentious exchange between staff members: "According to more than 10 team sources, the situation led to a loud, heated confrontation between Bilsborough and Belton that began in the trainer's room at the practice facility and continued into the weight room."

Every new detail that leaks from this story further paints the obvious picture that the current front office is not equipped to run a professional basketball organization. The Mavericks, who appeared in the NBA Finals last season, have become the league's laughing stock as well as a stern warning to other franchises about the dangers of unchecked power and how one person's going rogue can destroy something years in the making.

Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

