Handling of Mavericks' injury led to 'heated confrontation' between medical staff
Tim MacMahon's exposé on the Dallas Mavericks that dropped today revealed plenty of damning information about the franchise's widespread dysfunction, ranging all the way from bad communication to outright ineptitude in the front office and beyond. These problems helped to foster one of the most toxic environments in professional sports, evident in several areas – but arguably the worst crime committed was the handling of the medical staff.
The firing of head trainer Casey Smith, who was widely regarded as one of the best in his profession, only to be replaced by a staff that did not possess the same pedigree nearly had disastrous consequences. It was so bad, in fact, that it could have potentially cost Mavericks center Dereck Lively II his career.
"Under [new trainer Keith] Belton's supervision, Lively went through an intense return-to-play workout before sitting out again...The plan was for Lively to play at home two nights [after the ankle sprain diagnosis] against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But [Johann] Bilsborough had concerns, prompting him to send Lively for a CT scan. It revealed a stress fracture in his right ankle that sidelined the center for the next 2.5 months. 'Somebody should be fired for that,' a team source said."
This shocking discovery essentially boils down to medical malpractice – how someone can misdiagnose an injury like this is truly shocking. The mismanagement of the stress fracture also led to a contentious exchange between staff members: "According to more than 10 team sources, the situation led to a loud, heated confrontation between Bilsborough and Belton that began in the trainer's room at the practice facility and continued into the weight room."
Every new detail that leaks from this story further paints the obvious picture that the current front office is not equipped to run a professional basketball organization. The Mavericks, who appeared in the NBA Finals last season, have become the league's laughing stock as well as a stern warning to other franchises about the dangers of unchecked power and how one person's going rogue can destroy something years in the making.
