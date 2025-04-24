Mavericks' Jason Kidd joins ownership for Premier League staple club
The Dallas Mavericks have entered an early offseason after missing the playoffs despite making the NBA Finals ten months ago. It was a disappointing end to the season as injuries and the infamous Luka Doncic trade cratered the team's chances of being a contender. With the players headed to Cancun, Jason Kidd is headed to Europe.
It was announced on Thursday that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is joining the ownership group for Everton FC, a founding member of England's Premier League. Kidd is joining on with the American-based Friedkin Group, led by Mark Watts out of Houston.
"I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment," Kidd said in a statement released by the club. "With a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board."
Everton is moving into a new 52,888-capacity riverfront stadium in Liverpool soon, and while the club hasn't finished better than 10th in the Premier League since the 2018-19 season, they've shown some promise recently.
"As one of the NBA's greatest players and now a successful coach, [Kidd's] knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton," Watts said in his statement about Kidd. "He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future."
