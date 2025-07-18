Mavericks' Klay Thompson receives insane $300k gift from new celebrity girlfriend
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has found that everything is bigger in Texas, including the relationships. He recently hard-launched with multi-platinum rap artist Megan Thee Stallion, a Texas native, and the relationship instantly went viral. Thompson is no stranger to high-profile relationships, but he hasn't been in one quite like this.
The two were recently spotted in New York City for the Pete & Thomas Foundation, and Thompson spent almost every chance he could gushing about his new girlfriend.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg named Summer League winner for Mavericks
He was spotted wearing a $300,000 Skeleton Audemars Piguet Royal Oak at the event, which he revealed was a gift from Megan Thee Stallion.
"Megan gifted me this," he said. "What a sweet lady," shaking his head in near disbelief.
Thompson is coming off his first season with the Dallas Mavericks after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four championships alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant (for two of them).
In his first season in Dallas, Thompson averaged 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three-point range. It wasn't quite the season he expected when he agreed to leave the Warriors for the Mavs, as Dallas was coming off a run to the NBA Finals. Instead, the Mavs traded away Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis and missed the playoffs entirely due to a bunch of injuries.
Despite the poor team performance, Thompson has loved being in Dallas and is a valued mentor in the locker room. They hope to be much more competitive next season with the addition of Cooper Flagg.
READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes 'happy' Luka Doncic is on Lakers after Mavericks trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter