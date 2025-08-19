Can two unheralded Mavericks surprise this season?
The Dallas Mavericks struck gold when they won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, landing them the top-overall pick in the draft, which they used to select freshman phenom and National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg out of Duke.
Outside of the No. 1 pick, however, Dallas had no draft capital in 2025; with no selections, they still managed to make the best out of the situation when they signed two undrafted rookies in Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard and Auburn guard Miles Kelly.
Nembhard's brother, Andrew, made his name in the NBA Playoffs this past year with the Indiana Pacers, becoming a key cog in the machine that took the franchise all the way to Game 7 of the Finals.
His younger brother and Mavericks signee, Ryan, was a highly touted guard prospect who played under Mark Few at Gonzaga, finishing the 2024-25 season as the NCAA leader in assists with a blistering 9.8 per game. He also managed to connect on 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc, which could give the Mavericks a badly needed boost in perimeter shooting.
READ MORE: 5 Cooper Flagg-Dallas Mavericks matchups to anticipate
Auburn guard Miles Kelly is another player with the ability to hit shots from deep, with a 37.8% average from distance. A defensive guard, Kelly can help with the "defense wins championships" mindset around which GM Nico Harrison is attempting to build. The additions of Flagg and Kelly further push that narrative, while Nembhard provides ball handling and facilitation that will be limited until Kyrie Irving returns from injury.
Both Nembhard and Kelly are two-way contracts, meaning they will split time between the G League and the NBA. Despite this, the lack of depth at the point guard position indicates that both players will play in the NBA a decent amount, especially Nembhard, as the Mavericks are in dire need of a player with his skill set.
Can Either Nembhard or Kelly Crack the Rotation?
As it stands now, the guard rotation is D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Brandon Williams, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum, with Kyrie Irving absent until January or February. If one of these players goes down with an injury, Nembhard would be the first player to be brought up from the Texas Legends.
While some of the aforementioned players have lead guard experience, Nembhard has the potential to be the best passer out of all of them. Kelly may not be called up as quickly, but his three-point shooting and point-of-attack defense make him valuable, even if he spends most of his time in the G League with the Legends.
READ MORE: Warriors, Lakers among biggest games for Mavericks this season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter