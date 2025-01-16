Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Still Dominating All-Star Voting
The NBA has released the latest returns from All-Star voting, which will be one of the last returns until voting closes on Monday, January 20th. And one again, the Dallas Mavericks are well-represented among the guards.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are still in the top four for guards in the Western Conference, as Doncic is sitting in third with 1,678,930 votes, and Irving is in fourth with 1,020,116 votes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry are the only guards in the West with more votes, as Irving and Doncic are ahead of other star guards such as Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, and James Harden.
READ MORE: Jimmy Butler Trade to Mavs: Could It Happen?
Doncic has been out since Christmas Day with a calf strain but was averaging 28.1 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 7.6 RPG before going down. He got off to a "slow" start to the season for his standards, but that start is still better than 98% of most NBA players.
Irving has missed six of the last seven games with a back issue, but he's averaging 23.9 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.5 RPG while having shooting splits of nearly 50/40/90. He is expected to play on Friday night against the OKC Thunder, which could be an opportunity to showcase he's still worthy of being an All-Star.
Fan voting now only accounts for 50% of the voting criteria, as player voting and media voting account for 25% each.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Disastrous Loss to Pelicans
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter