Jimmy Butler Trade to Mavs: Could It Happen?

The Dallas Mavericks could be interested in trading for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are no stranger to being an aggressive team ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Last year, they acquired P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, which led them to the NBA Finals. And in 2023, the Mavs rolled the dice and traded for Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

What's in store for 2025? Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Mavs could have Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler as a "dream target."

"The Mavericks should only have interest in Butler if the price is right and the core of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II stays in place," Swartz writes.

"Still, Dallas could still cobble enough salary together to get to Butler's number, giving the Mavs a starting five full of former playoff heroes in their quest to make it back to the Finals this June."

It's hard to imagine what kind of trade package the Mavs would have to build for Butler, but given how much his value is tanking, it may not cost any team too much.

However, given the construction of Dallas' roster, there are a lot of hoops financially that the Heat and Mavs would have to go through to make this deal happen, so don't expect Butler in Big D this season.

