Mavericks make contract announcement on NBA Finals starter
The Dallas Mavericks' offseason is nearly complete. They've announced the signings of Kyrie Irving, who opted out of his player option to sign a new three-year deal worth about $118.5 million, and D'Angelo Russell, who is on a two-year deal worth about $12 million.
There were still two more moves that were reported by insiders that people were still waiting on, and one of those was announced late Saturday night.
The Dallas Mavericks announced they re-signed center Daniel Gafford. Although they wouldn't release the details of the contract, it's expected to be a three-year deal worth anywhere between $54 million. The exact terms of the deal will be interesting to find out, because if it's $54 million, it's the most Gafford can make while still being trade-eligible. If it's $60 million, like his agency is reporting, he'll be under a trade restriction and wouldn't be able to be traded until midway through next season.
If it is that $60 million, there's a chance the Mavericks had a trade lined up that fell through. Many people wondered if the Mavs would make a move to balance out the roster, because they have a lot of frontcourt players and not a lot in the backcourt, and Gafford seemed like one they could move.
Gafford is coming off a season averaging 12.3 PPG and 6.8 RPG, but he did miss a few months with a sprained MCL.
The last move we're waiting on is the official signing of Dante Exum, but the team may look to make a trade first. Signing Exum would give them 16 rostered players, so they'd have to trade or release someone eventually to make room for Exum. They could be waiting to make that trade first before announcing the Exum re-signing.
