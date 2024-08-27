Is Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Already a Hall of Famer?
Luka Doncic has already made a profound impact in his six seasons in the NBA, leading the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Finals and a Western Conference Finals. He's put up historical numbers and has accolades few have reached, but would it be enough to put him in the Hall of Fame?
It's important to remember that the Hall of Fame is the Basketball Hall of Fame, not the NBA Hall of Fame, so it accounts for overseas accomplishments as well as NBA or even college, in some instances.
Basketball Reference has a Hall of Fame Probability metric and gives Doncic a 41.2% chance to get in, ahead of current Hall of Famers like Reggie Miller, K.C. Jones, and Manu Ginobili. Their calculations only include NBA accomplishments though, not any international or collegiate accolades.
Doncic became a heralded prospect because of his success overseas for Real Madrid and playing with Slovenia in the 2017 Eurobasket Championship. While most European prospects are drafted because of their potential, Doncic had already proven himself, winning just about everything he could win: EuroLeague's Next Generation Tournament Championship and Tournament MVP (2015), FIBA International Cup Championship (2015), Spanish King's Cup (2016 and 2017), EuroBasket Champion (2017), Liga ACB Champion (2015, 2016, and 2018), Liga ACB MVP (2018), EuroLeague MVP (2018), EuroLeague Champion (2018), and EuroLeague Final Four MVP (2018). Mind you, he was doing all of this as a teenager against grown men, some even being former NBA players and college stars.
Since being selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Doncic has continued that same success: NBA Rookie of the Year (2019), 5-time All-Star, 5-time First-Team All-NBA, NBA scoring champion (2024), Western Conference Finals MVP (2024), and an NBA Finals appearance (2024). His five First-Team All-NBA finishes make him one of 28 players in NBA history with 5+ First-Team finishes, ahead of players such as Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, and Nikola Jokic.
Doncic should be knocking on the door of winning an MVP too, as he finished in a career-best 3rd place last season, but his ridiculous stats of 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG should've carried him to a better finish than 3rd. He holds the best odds for the 2025 NBA MVP but that will come down to team success as well.
If Luka Doncic were to step away from the game today, he'd leave with the third-highest regular season PPG mark for a career behind only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain and would be second behind Jordan in playoff PPG. He'd also be 12th in career APG. The statistics he's put up in such a short time are nothing short of incredible.
Because of his international accomplishments tied with his impressive NBA numbers, Luka Doncic could step away from the game and would likely be a first-ballot inductee. He could still help his case by leading the Mavs to their second championship in the organization's history or finally coming through for the MVP. It'll take winning both to pass Dirk Nowitzki as the greatest Maverick of all time, something that is more attainable than fans may have thought when Nowitzki stepped away.
While a few predicted Doncic could be a generational prospect, not many imagined the game being this easy for him and he's only gotten better every year. At just 25 years old, he has plenty of time to continue adding to his impressive resume and can go down as one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen if he continues on this trajectory.
Be grateful Mavericks fans. Going from an icon like Nowitzki to Doncic doesn't happen very often.
