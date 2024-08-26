Nico Harrison's 3 Best Moves as Dallas Mavericks GM
Nico Harrison has already had quite the tenure as the primary trade-maker for the Dallas Mavericks since he began in the summer of 2021, helping them to achieve their best season since 2011 this past year by winning the Western Conference, due in part to direct moves he made to improve the team.
Former GM Donnie Nelson had a fantastic run from 2004 to 2021, where he helped the team win a championship and make another Finals appearance, but over his last few seasons, he saw a decline in success, as the Mavericks failed to win a playoff series after their title run. Amid controversy, Harrison was the choice to replace Nelson, and he's done quite a job since taking over.
Here are the three best moves that Nico Harrison has made as the general manager of the Mavericks.
3. Acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at the Deadline in 2024
In a move that was awarded a "D" in rating by a prominent NBA writer, Nico Harrison flipped two struggling players, Seth Curry and Grant Williams, for forward P.J. Washington, as well as traded center Richaun Holmes and a 2024 1st-round pick for Daniel Gafford. Both of these players proved to be extremely important for Dallas in their NBA Finals run this past season.
Washington had a dynamite series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, completely shredding OKC in the pick-and-pop with Luka Doncic by hitting a whopping 46.9% of his three-point attempts over six games. Gafford was steady throughout the year and finished first in the NBA in field-goal percentage for the season at 72.7%. These additions helped to create the current corps in Dallas.
2. Trading for Dereck Lively II and Shedding the Davis Bertans Contract in the 2023 Draft
Davis Bertans' deal was an oft-discussed problem with the Mavericks roster construction, as he was not a major contributor while making $16 million per season. Nico Harrison used Dallas' 10th-overall pick in the 2023 Draft as a bargaining chip to shed the contract in a draft-night trade with Oklahoma City.
The Mavericks drafted Cason Wallace, a combo guard out of Kentucky, before trading him to the Thunder for a player they had been eyeing in Dereck Lively II, a rim-finishing paint protector out of Duke that fit with Luka Doncic perfectly. In one move, Harrison was able to create cap flexibility on top of acquiring the perfect pick-and-roll big.
They also received a large trade exception by sending off Bertans, which they would use later in the night as part of the deal with the Sacramento Kings to draft Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a prospect they remain high on.
1. Acquiring Kyrie Irving for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Picks
In what may be the most significant non-draft acquisition in Mavericks history from a star-power standpoint, Nico Harrison managed to pull off a heist with the trading of three-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith and combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie for one of the all-time great guards in Kyrie Irving, who had his troubles over the last few seasons with injuries as well as off-the-court problems.
Despite the large amount of skepticism about how two ball-dominant guards would work together, the Mavericks had no issues figuring this out offensively, though the team's success didn't happen immediately. There is no doubt that snagging a lower-valued star like Irving is one of the most important moves in franchise history.
Dinwiddie would return to Dallas just a year and a half after this trade, signing with the Mavs this offseason on a minimum contract. The Mavericks also received Markieff Morris in that trade, who has been a valuable veteran for the team.
Honorable Mention: Klay Thompson Sign-and-Trade
