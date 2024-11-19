Dallas Mavericks Make Luka Doncic Injury Announcement vs. Pelicans
After two straight wins, the Dallas Mavericks have a 7-7 record and are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup that should help them to a winning record. The Pelicans are limping into this game with a 4-10 record with a 1-5 record on the road.
However, the Mavericks are dealing with injuries themselves. One player fans are keeping their eyes on is Luka Doncic, as the superstar is dealing with a right knee injury. He missed the club's most recent contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ahead of the matchup against the Pelicans, Doncic was listed as questionable. However, with tip-off a couple of hours away, the Mavericks updated the forward's game status, revealing that he will be active against New Orleans.
"Luka Dončić (right knee contusion) will be AVAILABLE tonight vs. the New Orleans Pelicans," the Mavericks announced.
Doncic is averaging 28.2 points per game on the season, though he's shooting 43% from the field and 32% on 3-pointers. His efficiency hasn't been great, though getting fully healthy and playing within the game should help him boost his averages.
