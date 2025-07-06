Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving shares cryptic injury update

The Dallas Mavericks star says he won't rush back to the floor.

Austin Veazey

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in his left knee in March against the Sacramento Kings, a brutal blow to a Mavericks team that had a lot of brutal blows in the second half of last season. To that point, all of Dallas' injuries were minor enough to clear up over the summer, but Irving's injury would be a snag in the team's 2-3 window to compete.

All reports to this point in the offseason said that Irving was projected to return in January or February, with head coach Jason Kidd even stating Irving could be ahead of schedule a month or so ago. However, Irving wants people to pump the brakes.

READ MORE: Lakers’ Luka Doncic sends message to Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On one of his recent streams, Irving was asked if he'll be back by the playoffs, to which he responded, "Don’t hold your breath on that. Doesn't mean that I won't be back, I just don't want to make any predictions on when I'll be back. I just want to be back 150,000% better. I’m taking my time right now to really get healthy, I'm taking my time to get my body right, other parts or portions of my body... I just want to be back out there.”

Barring a setback, Irving should be back well before the playoffs, but he is a smaller 33-year-old guard coming off a major knee injury. It's going to take time for him to get back to form, if he does at all.

His recovery is the main reason Dallas sought out D'Angelo Russell in free agency, who can help hold the team steady until Irving returns. That's also why they wanted to bring back Dante Exum. Neither could replace Irving's impact, but they can be solid playmakers to get the talented frontcourt involved.

READ MORE: Lakers’ LeBron James reacts to Dallas Mavericks’ big loss to team

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News