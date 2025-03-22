Mavericks may be forced to make course-altering decision this offseason
The Dallas Mavericks have 11 games remaining in their season, sitting with a 34-37 record. If the postseason started today, they'd be on the outside of the Play-In Tournament because even though they're tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th seed, the Suns hold the tiebreaker. That leaves the Mavs in a precarious situation.
Injuries and bad roster decisions have plagued Dallas this season. After trading off Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes for a return of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Caleb Martin, the Mavs have dealt with significant injuries to over half the roster. What once looked like a title-contending team is now on the brink of missing the postseason entirely. Will that force them to make a course-altering change this offseason?
ESPN's Tim Bontemps pondered whether the Mavericks should enter a rebuild this offseason despite having just two players that'll be on rookie contracts next season (Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper), little control over their first-round picks for the foreseeable future, and no cap space.
"It's hard to believe this question could be asked given the Mavericks were in the NBA Finals last June. But after trading Luka Doncic and seeing an ACL tear end the rest of Kyrie Irving's season and likely most of his 2025-26, it's a legitimate storyline. The Mavericks are out several draft picks moving forward, as general manager Nico Harrison declared this team had a three- to four-year window when he traded Doncic for Anthony Davis. The first two years of that window will now all but certainly end without a real shot at contention. If Dallas turned around and moved Davis this summer, it could get a ton in return. As it stands, the Mavericks will try to build around him moving forward with limited assets while attempting to replace Irving's production in the backcourt, making an already thin needle even more difficult to thread."
Dallas is in line to have a lottery selection this offseason if their seeding doesn't change in the last 11 games, assuming Nico Harrison doesn't jettison the pick off to bring in a 36-year-old Kevin Durant. That could help them start a rebuild if they chose that path, but Harrison supposedly traded Luka Doncic to "win now." Going into a rebuild likely doesn't help that.
