Mavericks center provides update on injury recovery
The Dallas Mavericks are in desperate need of a center to return to the lineup soon. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II have all been dealing with various injuries that have kept them out of the lineup for at least the last month, so the Mavs have been forced to throw out a hodgepodge of players as a center. And with Kessler Edwards only having one more game he's allowed to play on his two-way contract, Dallas needs bodies.
The injury recoveries took a step forward this week with Davis, Gafford, and Lively practicing with the Texas Legends; Davis participated in 5-on-5, and Gafford and Lively in 3-on-3. Davis seems a little closer to returning than the other two, as he seems dedicated to playing again this season.
During Friday night's win over the Detroit Pistons, Gafford went on air with Mark Followill and the rest of MavsTV, giving them and the listeners an inside update on how the practice went, and how his recovery is going overall.
"Practice was good," Gafford started, "getting a lot of range of motion in the knee, getting my body right, and getting my cardio back. I’ve got to get the lungs going again, get the leg conditioning back, just working through everything. But everything went well today. It was just another step in the process and the progress, trying to get back on the floor with the guys. Good vibes, great atmosphere, great attitude — just trying to get better and feel better too."
Gafford has been out since spraining his right MCL against the Sacramento Kings on February 10th. It's not guaranteed he'll return before the end of the season, as the Mavs only have 11 games left, but if Dallas makes a push in the postseason, he might be able to return.
