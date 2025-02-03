Dallas Basketball

Mavericks move up in power rankings after Luka Doncic trade

Luka Doncic was traded, but the Dallas Mavericks are trending up.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are feeling the aftershocks of the Luka Doncic trade, but they still have a mission to complete in regards to this season.

Despite all of the fallout from the trade, ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel sees improvement from the Mavs, bumping them up two spots in his most recent power rankings.

Dallas Mavericks injured guard Luka Doncic during a timeout
Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks injured guard Luka Doncic during a timeout during the first half against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Why are the Mavs higher?

"Why in the world would the Mavericks trade Doncic? More importantly, why would they trade him to the Lakers, where they will see him for the next decade, for only one first-round pick? Look, Davis is a great player and we shouldn't discredit what he will do on the court in Dallas, but he is turning 32 in March. Even if the Mavs somehow win the 2025 NBA Finals, they have still sacrificed their entire future and have disappointed their fans by giving Doncic away," Siegel writes.

It's hard to feel optimistic about the Mavs' future after the Doncic trade, but there is still a lot of hope for the season with Anthony Davis having one of his best seasons yet before the deal.

The Mavs are back in action tomorrow night as they play on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

