Dallas Basketball

MavericksGameday staff reacts to wild Luka Doncic trade

Luka Doncic has been traded and MavericksGameday has something to say about it.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA are still recovering from the wild trade that broke, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal that also has Anthony Davis coming to town.

With the dust settled, MavericksGameday staff members have a lot to say about what has transpired.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis

Jeremy Brener

Wow. That's the first thing to say. With all of the attention surrounding De'Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler, the shock of the trade still ruminates.

The next three-letter word that comes out of my mouth is 'Why?' Some answers we kind of know, while others we will find out in the coming days and weeks, and some we may never know.

At the end of the day, the Mavs initiated a deal like this and they are standing ten toes down, so as long as they are confident in it, that is what matters? Right?!?

Kade Kimble

Simply put, the Dallas Mavericks leveraged their future with a generational superstar while dishing poor excuses for making said moves. Anthony Davis, with a core of Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, at this stage in their careers, is not enough to take the Mavericks to a championship level. The Mavericks could not have made a worse move given their current circumstances, and they'll feel the impact of that in a few years time.

Dallas Mavericks fans walk to the arena with a coffin during a mock funeral
Feb 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans walk to the arena with a coffin during a mock funeral before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center to protest the trade of Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Austin Veazey

Truly one of the most reprehensible decisions ever made in sports. Nothing makes sense about it. Trading a 25 year old perennial MVP candidate for pennies on the dollar is infuriating, and a lot of fans will stop supporting the Mavs because of it. Using injuries/conditioning doesn’t fit either because the traded for an older, more injured, and just as expensive Anthony Davis. There is no rationalizing it.

Dustin Lewis

Baffled. That’s the way I’d describe my current state since the Mavericks made a deal that is still difficult to understand. Yes, Doncic has been injured for much of the season and the franchise would’ve owed him a significant amount of money in the near future with a looming extension. At the same time, he’s the face of the franchise and arguably the best player in the NBA when he’s at full strength.

Nico Harrison has argued this move will help Dallas win now and in the future but it’s also his job to say those things. Anthony Davis is having a solid season but he’s dealt with plenty of injuries of his own and will turn 32 in March. Kyrie Irving will also celebrate his 31st birthday during the same month.

Davis and Irving are both on the wrong side of 30, compared to Doncic who is just beginning to enter his prime and has the potential to be one of the top players in the league for the next decade. I don’t really see any positives for the Mavericks moving forward considering they landed just one draft pick which won’t be available until 2029.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic sends heartbreaking farewell to Mavericks fans after wild Lakers trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News